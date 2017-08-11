Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan apologises to accident victim’s family

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tendered an apology on behalf of the state to the family of a road accident victim from Tamil Nadu who had died after hospitals denied him treatment.

Vijayan told the Assembly that the death of Murugan (46), a native of Tirunelveli, has brought disgrace to the entire state. “On behalf of the state and its people, I am tendering an apology to Murugan’s family. To prevent repeat of such incidents, the government would bring in legislation or amend existing rules,” he said.

Murugan had met with an accident while riding pillion near Kollam on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital, which referred him to another hospital as he was critical. For the next seven hours, the ambulance carrying him moved from one hospital to another in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram but hospitals refused to admit him for lack of a neurosurgeon or ventilator.

As the issue triggered widespread protests, the government asked the Director of the Health Department to look into the matter. Police have registered a case under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against five hospitals.

