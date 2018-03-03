Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to Chennai hospital for ‘routine check-up’ 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. In a bulletin, the hospital said Vijayan has been admitted for “routine annual medical check-up” late on Friday night. The bulletin added that the chief minister will be discharged on Sunday.

Earlier, following reports that Vijayan was in hospital, the Chief Minister’s Office had clarified that he was taken for regular check up and there was nothing serious.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd