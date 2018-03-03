Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to Chennai hospital for ‘routine check-up’ 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2018 12:53 pm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. In a bulletin, the hospital said Vijayan has been admitted for “routine annual medical check-up” late on Friday night. The bulletin added that the chief minister will be discharged on Sunday.
Earlier, following reports that Vijayan was in hospital, the Chief Minister’s Office had clarified that he was taken for regular check up and there was nothing serious.
- Mar 3, 2018 at 3:54 pmIs the CM in hospital because of the shock received from Tripura election.Dont worry wait for your turn after3years when real shock can be felt.Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 2:20 pmWhy cant he have his check up at the Govt General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram or the KIMS Hosp there? Why not the Aster Medical City or AMRITA Hospital etc etc in Kochi. Or even the AKG Memorial Hosp in his own hometown Kannur? Does he not like the medicare given in Kerala?Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 1:35 pmMay be his blood pressure has gone up considerably after hearing the debacle in Tripura.Reply