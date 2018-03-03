  • Associate Sponsor
LIVE UPDATES
Election Results 2018
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to Chennai hospital for ‘routine check-up’ 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to Chennai hospital for ‘routine check-up’ 

In a bulletin, the hospital said Vijayan has been admitted for "routine annual medical check-up" late on Friday night. The bulletin added that the chief minister will be discharged on Sunday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2018 12:53 pm
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to Chennai hospital Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. In a bulletin, the hospital said Vijayan has been admitted for “routine annual medical check-up” late on Friday night. The bulletin added that the chief minister will be discharged on Sunday.

Earlier, following reports that Vijayan was in hospital, the Chief Minister’s Office had clarified that he was taken for regular check up and there was nothing serious.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. Amitava Ghosh
    Mar 3, 2018 at 3:54 pm
    Is the CM in hospital because of the shock received from Tripura election.Dont worry wait for your turn after3years when real shock can be felt.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Krish Menon
      Mar 3, 2018 at 2:20 pm
      Why cant he have his check up at the Govt General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram or the KIMS Hosp there? Why not the Aster Medical City or AMRITA Hospital etc etc in Kochi. Or even the AKG Memorial Hosp in his own hometown Kannur? Does he not like the medicare given in Kerala?
      (5)(0)
      Reply
      1. Raghunathan Othayammadath Melath
        Mar 3, 2018 at 1:35 pm
        May be his blood pressure has gone up considerably after hearing the debacle in Tripura.
        (12)(0)
        Reply
        Most Read
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News
        Mar 03: Latest News