Kerala CM congratulates ISRO scientists      

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday congratulated ISRO scientists and officials who worked for the successful PSLV-C37 mission that launched CARTOSAT-2 series earth observation satellite and 103 nano satellites. (Representational Image) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday congratulated ISRO scientists and officials who worked for the successful PSLV-C37 mission that launched CARTOSAT-2 series earth observation satellite and 103 nano satellites. (Representational Image)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday congratulated ISRO scientists and officials who worked for the successful PSLV-C37 mission that launched CARTOSAT-2 series earth observation satellite and 103 nano satellites. In a message, Vijayan said it was ‘a proud moment’ for the country especially as the technology for the launch was developed by the scientists in the country itself.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

One of the main advantages was that it would reduce the cost of satellite launches, he pointed out.

“I congratulate the scientists and others who worked behind the successful mission PSLV-C37′, he said.