Kerala CM briefs Governor about rescue and relief operations following cyclone Ockhi

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo/File) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo/File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today met the Governor Justice P Sathasivam and briefed him on the rescue and relief operations in the coastal area in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi. During the courtesy visit, which lasted 20 minutes, they discussed important matters of the state, including the state wide rescue and relief operations in coastal area being carried out in the aftermath of the Cyclone, a Raj Bhavan release said here.

The Governor lauded the Government’s decision to increase the solatium to Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. They discussed the possibility of strengthening the mechanism to record information about the fishermen who venture into the sea, the release said.

The Governor enquired about Kerala fishermen who had drifted and reached Karnataka and Maharashtra after being stranded in sea. The Governor also requested the Chief Minister to contact his counterparts in those states for early transportation of Kerala fishermen.

Yesterday Vice Admiral A R Karve, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command and the Ernakulam District Collector had briefed the Governor about the progress of rescue work and rehabilitation during his visit to Kochi.

