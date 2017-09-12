Indian priest Tom Uzhunnalil, kidnapped in Yemen, rescued with Oman’s help

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted by ISIS terrorists from the Yemeni city of Aden in March, 2016 Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted by ISIS terrorists from the Yemeni city of Aden in March, 2016

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, an Indian Christian priest kidnapped by extremists in Yemen, was rescued from the conflict-torn country. The priest, who was abducted in March, 2016 by Islamic State operatives when they attacked an old-age home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, was freed with the intervention of Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Yemen is in the midst of a violent conflict between Houthi rebels backing former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and forces supporting the present dispensation of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

“I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

The priest’s rescue from his kidnappers was facilitated after Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said looked into the matter. Father Uzhunnalil, who has been brought to Muscat, will reportedly fly down to his hometown of Kerala later today.

India had repeatedly said that it was in regular contact with Yemeni and Saudi authorities regarding the release of the priest. In a video, released soon after his capture, the priest had appealed for help from the Indian government and Pope Francis.

