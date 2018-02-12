Kerala Christian leaders to campaign in Meghalaya

Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File) Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Christian leaders from Kerala are all set to campaign in Meghalaya which goes to polls on February 27 to elect a 60-member state Assembly. The leaders from Kerala who have been asked to begin campaigning in the Christian-majority northeastern state include former two-time Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, senior legislator K.C. Joseph, Lok Sabha member Anto Antony and MLA Dominic Presentation.

Chandy will begin his campaign from Monday after he was directed by the Congress party high command to head for Meghalaya. At present, the Meghalaya Assembly has 29 Congress legislators. Minister Of State for Tourism, K.J.Alphons is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has asked its Kerala unit to send former state minister Thomas Chandy and party leader Mani C.Kappen for campaigning.

