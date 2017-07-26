Kerala Chief Minsister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Junaid’s family, offers assistance

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met the family of the Muslim youth who was stabbed to death on a train in Haryana and assured them that the country’s secular society stands with them. Vijayan said in a Facebook post that he promised them all possible help. Junaid’s parents, Jalaluddin and Saira, along with his brothers, Hasheem and Shakir, and other relatives met the chief minister at Kerala House here. CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat was also present during the meeting. “Met the family of Junaid who was brutally murdered by some communal fanatics in a train. Offered all help to his family,” he said. The chief minister also said the state will provide assistance to complete a study centre being built by the family at Khampi village in Haryana.

Junaid’s mother Saira thanked Keralites for their support, but said the family needs the Haryana government to ensure justice for her son.

“We have not asked for any help from the Haryana government yet, but we have just one request — to hang the culprits and ensure justice for my son,” she told reporters here.

Seventeen-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers, was returning home to Khandwali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi on June 22.

His body was dumped close to Asaoti village in Faridabad district.

Junaid’s brothers were injured by a mob which allegedly also hurled communal slurs against them in Ballabgarh area of Faridabad, while they were travelling on a train from Delhi.

His brothers had claimed the attackers had taunted them and repeatedly called them “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters”.

