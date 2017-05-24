Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turns 73  

Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today turned 73.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala brought the notice of the Assembly that it was Vijayan’s birthday today.

“Today is CM’s birthday. I extend my wishes”, Chennithala said.

Speaker, P Sreeramakrishnan, then greeted Vijayan on behalf of all the members.

Vijayan had celebrated his birthday with the media last year by distributing sweets.

After distributing ‘ladoos’, Vijayan had asked the media if they knew why he had distributed the sweets.

“I have kept it as a secret.Today is my birthday,” he had said, taking everyone by surprise.

