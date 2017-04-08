Kerala: Chandy, Chennithala visit Jishnu’s sister undertaking fast

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (File photo) Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (File photo)

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy Saturday said a woman who lost her son will not play politics instead of mourning her loss. Avishna, is staging a fast at her house since Thursday seeking justice for her brother, who was found hanging at the hostel of his engineering college in Thrissur in January and against the police action on her parents for trying to stage an indefinite fast in front of DGP’s office in Thirvananthapuram on April 5.

A woman (Jishnu’s mother) will only lament her loss. She will not be in a state of mind to play politics, Chandy said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who also visited the house, said “how can we justify spending lakhs of public money in giving newspaper advertisements”.

Chennithala was reacting to the advertisments by government justifying the police action against the mother of Jishnu. Jishnu Pranoy, the 18-year-old Computer Science student of Nehru Engineering College in Pampady, Thrissur, was found hanging in his hostel bathroom in January, this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now