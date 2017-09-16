Catholic priest after release from ISIS captivity says ‘not harmed physically’

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted by ISIS terrorists from the Yemeni city of Aden in March, 2016 Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted by ISIS terrorists from the Yemeni city of Aden in March, 2016

Reverend Tom Uzhunnalil, the Catholic priest from Kerala who was released recently from ISIS captivity, said on Saturday he was ‘never physically harmed during captivity.’ “I thank God almighty, He has been extremely kind to me. No gun was pointed at me. He saved me healthy enough,” said Uzhunnalil from the Vatican City, as reported by news agency AP.

The priest was abducted by Islamic State operatives in Yemen on March 2016, before releasing him on September 12 this year.

An old-age home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in the city of Aden was attacked, and four nuns were killed before the Reverend was kidnapped. Recently, with the intervention of Oman, India was able to secure the release of the Reverend.

Father Uzhunnalil was brought to the Vatican on Tuesday and efforts are being made to bring him back to his hometown in Ramapuram at Kottayam district of Kerala.

