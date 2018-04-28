Kerala: Case against IT professional for Facebook comments against BJP voters

In an apparent reference to the BJP vote share, Deepak Sankaranarayanan, who works with HP in Bengaluru, had posted on April 12: “It was not a crime committed by 10 criminals. (Representational photo) In an apparent reference to the BJP vote share, Deepak Sankaranarayanan, who works with HP in Bengaluru, had posted on April 12: “It was not a crime committed by 10 criminals. (Representational photo)

KERALA POLICE on Friday registered a non-bailable case against an IT professional for his comments on Facebook against BJP voters in the backdrop of the Kathua rape and murder.

In an apparent reference to the BJP vote share, Deepak Sankaranarayanan, who works with HP in Bengaluru, had posted on April 12: “It was not a crime committed by 10 criminals. It was a murder committed with the mandate of 31 per cent of Indian people. Justice should prevail, even if it involves shooting to death that 31 per cent, which is seven times the casualty of World War II, that objects to justice. Democracy is for one human being and it doesn’t matter how many are on the other side.”

The post had triggered an outrage in social media, with several people demanding that the IT firm take action against Sankaranarayanan. He deleted the post and tendered an apology.

The cyber police in Thiruvananthapuram acted upon a complaint moved by R Sandeep, convener of BJP’s media cell, and booked Sankaranarayanan under sections of 153 A and B of IPC, which deal with promoting communal enmity.

Kerala Finance Minister and CPI (M) central committee member Thomas Isaac had backed Sankaranarayanan when there was a campaign against him on social media. Isaac had justified the IT professional saying that his post was twisted.

