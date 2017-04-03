Kerala bypoll: BJP candidate promises abattoirs and halal beef

“The ban in UP is against selling the meat of deceased and sick animals,” he said. “The ban in UP is against selling the meat of deceased and sick animals,” he said.

While BJP-ruled states are acting tough on cow slaughter, a party candidate in a Kerala by-election has promised supply of quality halal beef if he is elected. In the battle for Muslim votes in the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate N Sreeprakash said that if he wins he would take steps to erect neat, air-conditioned slaughter houses to supply quality beef in the constituency.

During a media interaction in Malappuram on Sunday, Sreeprakash justified the UP government’s crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in that state.

“The ban in UP is against selling the meat of deceased and sick animals. Will Muslims eat meat which is non-halal? I assure you that I would ensure supply of halal meat in Malappuram if you elect me in the byelection. I will make the effort to establish good slaughterhouses, no doubt about that. You should not hesitate to vote for me on the ground that the BJP is supporting beef ban,’’ he said.

Dominated by Muslims, Malappuram district is one of the regions in Kerala where beef products are consumed in large quantities. The Congress and CPM had been raising the issue of ban on cow slaughter in north Indian states in the campaign for the election slated for April 12.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now