Kerala businessman Rajmohan Pillai arrested over alleged rape of 23-year-old woman

Beta Group chairman Rajmohan Pillai (Source: Wikipedia) Beta Group chairman Rajmohan Pillai (Source: Wikipedia)

Kerala businessman Rajmohan Pillai was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old Odisha-based housemaid. The Beta Group chairman has been remanded by the court for 14 days. He is the youngest brother of Biscuit baron Rajan Pillai, who died in custody in Tihar Jail in 1995.

The housemaid came to Kerala via an agent in search of a job, said Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Sparjan Kumar. According to police, the woman was sexually abused several times in the span of six months.

Read the story in Malayalam

The girl told doctors that she was unmarried and also disclosed her tragic account. Based on that, a police case was lodged against him and her statements were recorded in the district magistrate, police added.

