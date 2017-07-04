Latest News
  • Kerala businessman Rajmohan Pillai arrested over alleged rape of 23-year-old woman

Kerala businessman Rajmohan Pillai arrested over alleged rape of 23-year-old woman

Rajmohan Pillai is the youngest brother of Biscuit baron Rajan Pillai, who died in custody in Tihar Jail in 1995. According to police, the woman was sexually abused several times in the span of six months.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2017 10:54 pm
kerala businessman arrested, rajmohan pillai arrested, kerala businessman rape charges, rajan pillai, biscuit baron rajan pillai, kerala news, indian express, beta group chairman Beta Group chairman Rajmohan Pillai (Source: Wikipedia)
Top News

Kerala businessman Rajmohan Pillai was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old Odisha-based housemaid. The Beta Group chairman has been remanded by the court for 14 days. He is the youngest brother of Biscuit baron Rajan Pillai, who died in custody in Tihar Jail in 1995.

The housemaid came to Kerala via an agent in search of a job, said Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Sparjan Kumar. According to police, the woman was sexually abused several times in the span of six months.

Read the story in Malayalam

The girl told doctors that she was unmarried and also disclosed her tragic account. Based on that, a police case was lodged against him and her statements were recorded in the district magistrate, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. A
    ankur
    Jul 4, 2017 at 11:28 pm
    Looks like a rapist from his face. 😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷
    Reply
    1. B
      B.R.Nair
      Jul 4, 2017 at 11:15 pm
      It took six months for a 23 year s aged woman to realize that she was raped? do you believe this?
      Reply
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Jul 04: Latest News