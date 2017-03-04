Kerala budget leak: No loss incurred, no need for FM to resign, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (File) CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (File)

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Saturday said the government had not incurred any loss by the leak of the state budget before it was presented at the Assembly by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac. Rejecting the Congress-led UDF opposition’s demand for the resignation of Isaac due to the appearance of the highlights of the state budget on social media, he said “the government has no plans to heed their demand.”

“It is not correct to say that the budget was leaked. Actually not the budget papers but only its highlights meant to be given to media after the presentation had gone out. But It has not affected the secrecy of the budget anyway,” Balakrishnan told reporters here.

“If the tax proposals in the budget are leaked, it will have its impact in the share market. But here, no such things have happened and the government has incurred no loss,” he said.

The “over-enthusiasm” shown by a staff in the Finance Minister’s office to give to media the budget highlights triggered all the confusion and he was immediately removed, the leader said.

He also accused Congress-led UDF opposition of flaring up the issue.

When asked about the LDF’s expansion plans, Balakrishnan said the ruling front has not shut its door to any party.

“There are parties like Veerendra Kumar-led JD(U) and RSP in the UDF fold. They are actually left parties. We consider Veerendra Kumar as our friend in the enemy camp. We want him to come back to LDF,” he said.