Kerala Budget highlights: Finance minister announces free medicines for people suffering from diabetes, hypertension

While presenting the budget for 2017-18 in the Kerala assembly on Friday, state Finance Minister Thomas Issac announced free medicines for people suffering from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension. The finance minister said the medicines would be supplied through the state-run hospitals at all levels. Speaking in the assembly, Issac, who hails from Kerala’s Alappuzha district, said: “I am setting aside Rs 10 crore for revamping facilities at the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals which will be producing these medicines.”

According to various studies, 22 per cent of Kerala’s population above the age of 25 has been diagnosed with diabetes and is on course to become the diabetic capital of India. Similarly, hypertension is on the increase as well and affects more than 20 per cent of adult population. As for cholesterol levels, it was found that almost 50 per cent of the general adult population is on the higher side. The 15-day long fourth session of 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly began from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the opposition slammed the government for allegedly leaking the Budget papers before being presented in House by finance minister Thomas Issac. Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance opposition members continued their protests.

