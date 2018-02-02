Kerala Budget 2018: Thrust on social welfare schemes, coastal sector; alcohol to get costlier

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presented the second budget of the LDF government. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presented the second budget of the LDF government.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, presenting the second budget of the LDF government, attempted to adhere to fiscal discipline at a time when the state’s revenues have been badly affected by the demonetisation and chaotic rollout of Goods and Service Tax.

Equating the Centre’s demonetisation measure to Cyclone Ockhi, which recently ravaged the southern coast of the state, Isaac said, “One was a man-made disaster, the other a natural disaster.”

With the state’s falling revenues, the finance minister in his budget has promised to reduce the revenue deficit to 1.6% this financial year. At the same time, he hit out at the Centre for lecturing states on maintaining fiscal discipline but failing to do the same in their own case.

One of the big promises of allocation of funds has been in the coastal sector, which was hit hard by Cyclone Ockhi and increasing disturbances at sea. Isaac has promised a Rs 2000 crore package for ensuring safety of fishermen families in coastal areas of the state. Additionally, Rs 150 crore for sustainable green development of the coastal areas, free Wi-Fi, and Rs 100 crore for the technology to link boats with remote satellite system has been promised. Rehabilitation packages for areas like Chellanam and Vypeen in Ernakulam district has also been announced.

As always, social welfare programmes formed an integral part of the state budget. Expanding a programme to alleviate hunger in urban and rural areas, popularising poultry farming through Kudumbashree and ensuring good-quality chicken, allocation of Rs 1685 crore for public health services, upgrading Malabar Cancer Centre to the grade of a Regional Cancer Centre, ensuring taluk hospitals to have trauma care centres, digitisation of schools especially in rural areas, an ambulance service on the model of ride-hailing app Uber, increasing monetary aid for marriages in financially-backward families are some of the examples.

In the case of pensions of past employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the finance minister promised to pay arrears for all by the end of March this year. Rs 1000 crore has been set aside for the bus corporation, which is neck-deep in debt.

Safety and security of women is also a major component for which the finance minister has promised funds. Stressing that 13.6 per cent of the budget was being allocated for women-centric projects, the finance minister said Rs 50 crore will be spent to maximize security for women in public places. Rs 2000 hike for ASHA workers has been announced. A ‘She-Lodge’ for working women in Kochi will also be inaugurated.

In the farming sector, Rs 21 crore has been set aside to ensure good-quality seeds apart from Rs 50 crore in the coconut sector. Rs 107 crore has been promised in the dairy sector.

The liquor industry, one of the major revenue generating sectors for the government, is set to make even more money with the hike in tax on alcohol. IMFL and beer will cost more in the state.

Project Life, a housing scheme for homeless people in the state, got a big boost with the allocation of Rs 2500 crore. Close to 4 lakh homeless people are set to be benefited by it.

Proving its allegiance to Communist principles, the state government promised to allocate Rs 10 crore to build a memorial and museum for AK Gopalan, popularly known as AKG, in his hometown of Peralassery. The announcement comes weeks after Congress MLA VK Balram hit out at AKG in a Facebook post, equating him to a pedophile. Public criticism of AKG, whom the CPM considers as its icon and founding member, had rattled the party and unleashed protests against Balram and his office in his constituency, Thrithala.

As part of austerity measures, the finance minister said the government intended to limit the foreign trips made by its ministers. A limit on buying cars for the ministers will also be imposed.

Isaac, known for his close association to Malayalam literature, concluded his budget speech with a poem by Balamaniamma about ‘Nava Keralam’ (New Kerala).

