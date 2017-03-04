Kerala Budget 2017-18: After leak, Opposition seeks finance minister’s resignation

Opposition MLAs protest in Kerala Assembly on Friday. PTI Opposition MLAs protest in Kerala Assembly on Friday. PTI

The Opposition in Kerala sought the Finance Minister Thomas Issac’s resignation on Friday after parts of the CPM-led government’s Budget leaked hours before he presented it in the Assembly.

As the issue rocked the Assembly, Isaac immediately removed his assistant private secretary Manoj K Puthiyavila. Manoj had been handling the public relations for the minister.

A portion of the Budget speech appeared in a Malayalam daily on Friday with the same sentences as in the speech. Parts of the speech also went viral on social media and were aired by TV channels.

As Isaac was proceeding with the Budget presentation, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Budget had been leaked. Chennithala held a few pieces of paper which, he claimed, contained portions of the speech.

As Opposition MLAs trooped into the Well, the Finance Minister said the allegation was serious and he would look into it. However, the Opposition legislators staged a walkout.

Chennithala said Isaac should quit as the sanctity of the Budget speech had been lost. “Since we have already got the details of the Budget, there was no sense in sitting in the Assembly. So, we boycotted the Budget,’’ he said.

Later, Opposition MLAs met Governor P Sathasivam and demanded a direction to Isaac to step down.

Isaac termed the incident unfortunate. “What leaked out was only budget highlights meant for the media. No document placed before the Assembly was leaked. Hence, the Budget has not lost its secrecy,” said Isaac.