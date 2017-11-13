Kerala: BJP workers lay siege to secretariat, demand transport minister’s resignation over land grab case

State Transport Minister Thomas Chandy is facing allegations of land encroachment for a luxury lake resort owned by him in Alappuzha district. (File Photo) State Transport Minister Thomas Chandy is facing allegations of land encroachment for a luxury lake resort owned by him in Alappuzha district. (File Photo)

Hundreds of BJP workers on Monday converged infront of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and staged a protest, demanding the immediate resignation of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy, who is facing allegations of land encroachment for a luxury lake resort owned by him in Alappuzha district.

The protesters began assembling in front of three gates of the secretariat since 6 am and raised slogans against the minister. Only the Cantonment gate was spared by the protesters to enable ministers and staff to enter the premises. The agitators, who came from districts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathnamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram, also wanted action against the Congress leaders, including former chief minister Oomen Chandy, named in the judicial commission report on the Solar scam.

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said there was no question of any compromise on the demand for Chandy’s resignation. General secretary A N Radhakrishnan said the party would launch a series of agitations on the chandy issue. CM Pinarayi Vijayan should seek Chandy’s resignation, he said.

A crucial meeting of the LDF held on Sunday had decided to entrust Vijayan with taking an appropriate decision on the matter. NCP nominee, Chandy, a businessman-turned-politician, was inducted in the state cabinet 8 months ago following the resignation of A K Saseendran after a sleaze audio clip with a woman went viral.

There have been demands from the opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP for Chandy’s resignation after Alappuzha district collector T V Anupama confirmed that paddy field had been reclaimed for laying the road to his resort, besides there was encroachment of backwaters constructed by the resort for its parking space.

The state Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad had recently told the state government that the collector’s report had legal binding and cannot be ignored.

