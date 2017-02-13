Kerala: BJP worker reportedly killed in Thrissur, party calls for strike

A 20-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Kerala was reportedly killed late Sunday night. News agency ANI reported that Nirmal was hacked to death in Mukkattukara of Thrissur district. The district unit of the BJP, which placed the blame for the attack on the ruling CPI(M), called for a strike on Monday.

Nirmal was stabbed during a melee at a local temple festival. The local BJP unit claimed the group including Nirmal was attacked by CPI(M) workers. Though the youth was rushed to hospital, his life could not be saved. Another BJP worker, Mithun, is undergoing treatment.

This comes a month after a BJP worker was attacked and killed outside his home in Kannur district. The 52-year-old was alone at home when he was attacked by a gang of unidentified men last month. Even though the victim was taken to hospital by police and neighbours, he had succumbed to injuries by then. BJP blamed the CPI(M) for that incident as well.

