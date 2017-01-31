Kerala BJP wants ICSE textbook ‘mistake’ rectified

The party urged Javadekar to direct ICSE to modify and correct the controversial syllabus by including portions from “Critique of Caste” (Jathi Memamsa) written by Sree Narayana Guru. The party urged Javadekar to direct ICSE to modify and correct the controversial syllabus by including portions from “Critique of Caste” (Jathi Memamsa) written by Sree Narayana Guru.

Taking exception to the depiction of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru as leader of a particular community in the Class VIII textbook of ICSE stream, the Kerala unit of BJP on Monday wrote to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and urged him to take action.

The party urged Javadekar to direct ICSE to modify and correct the controversial syllabus by including portions from “Critique of Caste” (Jathi Memamsa) written by Sree Narayana Guru.

In the letter, Kummanam Rajasekharan, the party’s state unit president, stated that it is mistake by the ICSE to depict Guru as a leader of a community, ignoring historical facts and his contributions to social life in the state. He said the controversial part – the sixth chapter of “Effective History and Civics – should be withdrawn.

“As a social reformer, Guru had led a reform movement in Kerala, rejected casteism, and promoted new values of spiritual freedom and social equality,” Rajasekharan wrote. “…It is to be noted that great visionaries of his time including Sree Ramana Maharshi, Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi drew admiration about his vision, philosophy and life.”