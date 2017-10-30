Kerala BJP to intensify its stir demanding Thomas Chandy’s resignation   

Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy (File) Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy (File)

Kerala BJP on Monday decided to intensify its stir demanding resignation of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy, facing charges of encroachment of backwaters and violation of land rules and said they. “BJP cadres will stage a blockade of the state secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram on November 13 as part of expanding our stir state-wide,” party state general secretary K Surendran told reporters after a BJP state committee meeting here.

Alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was protecting the minister, he said that the party would continue its agitation till Chandy resigned. The charges against Chandy are that a tourist resort owned by him at Kuttanad in the district has encroached upon backwaters and also violated land rules while constructing parking space.

The BJP leader repeated his party’s charge that Kerala has become a fertile land for ‘jihadi terror’ under LDF rule. “CPI(M) is following a line that helps the terror group grow in the state”, Surendran alleged.

He also demanded a fresh probe into the case related to smuggling of 20 kg gold through Karipur airport in 2013. Referring to a photograph in a section of media where two Left MLAs are reportedly seen with an accused in the gold smuggling case, Surendran said the MLAs have violated the oath and Constitution.

