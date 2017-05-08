Kerala BJP MLA blames CPM for attack on office

O Rajagopal. O Rajagopal.

THE OFFICE of the lone BJP legislator in Kerala, O Rajagopal, was attacked in the early hours of Sunday. Rajagopal, who represents Nemom constituency, blamed the ruling CPM for the attack. Rajagopal said window panes of the office building and a car parked outside were damaged.

“This attack was part of CPM violence in Nemom constituency. They have been unleashing violence against the BJP with the connivance of the police,” he alleged.

The CPM refuted the allegation. Party district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said the BJP was deliberately trying to create problems. “One Anil Kumar, who was living on the first floor of the office building, had taken a loan from a money-lender. A gang sent by the money-lender had come to the building and attacked him over the loan. The CPM has no role in it,” he said.

