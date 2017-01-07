Kerala: BJP man dies days after arson

A 44-year-old BJP worker died Friday over a week after he had sustained burn injuries in an arson attack on his house at Kanjikkode in Kerala’s Palakkad district. CPI(M) workers had allegedly attacked the house of C Radhakrishnan on December 28. The attackers first set a cattle shed on fire before torching three bikes.

Radhakrishnan’s house caught fire before rescuers could remove an LPG cylinder placed near the burning bikes. The fire spread and engulfed the room where Radhakrishnan had been sleeping when the cylinder caught fire and exploded.

The police said that three attackers have been arrested for the arson while the BJP has called a bandh on Saturday in Palakkad to protest against the incident.