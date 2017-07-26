Kerala BJP leader held for ‘kidnap bid’ on businessman

BJP Minority Morcha national vice-president Aslam Gurukkal and six others were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of trying to kidnap an NRI businessman in Kerala’s Malappuram at gunpoint. Representational Image. BJP Minority Morcha national vice-president Aslam Gurukkal and six others were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of trying to kidnap an NRI businessman in Kerala’s Malappuram at gunpoint. Representational Image.

BJP Minority Morcha national vice-president Aslam Gurukkal and six others were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of trying to kidnap an NRI businessman in Kerala’s Malappuram at gunpoint. Gurukkal, a BJP leader from Karnataka, and others were remanded in judicial custody for two weeks by a court in Malappuram.

According to police, a gang led by Gurukkal, entered the house of Dr K T Mohammed Rabeeh Rabeeulla, the chairman of Dubai-based Shifa Al Jazeera Medical Group, and tried to abduct him on Monday. “Rabeeulla has been unwell and was staying at his residence in Malappuram. Gurukkal had good relations with the businessman earlier. Realising that he was unwell, the gang wanted to kidnap him and demand a ransom,’’ a police source said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App