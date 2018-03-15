Kerala BJP in trouble as ally BDJS won’t cooperate in bypolls

BDJS, a BJP ally in Kerala, is a political arm of backward Hindu Ezhava community outfit Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam. BDJS, a BJP ally in Kerala, is a political arm of backward Hindu Ezhava community outfit Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam.

The Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a key partner in the BJP-led NDA in Kerala, on Wednesday announced that it would not cooperate with the saffron party in the upcoming assembly bypoll to Kerala’s Chengannur constituency to protest against the BJP’s failure to address its demands.

BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally said his party had not decided to quit the NDA in Kerala so far. “Yes, this is a pressure tactics. We have now decided not to cooperate with the BJP in the by-election. We haven’t got the posts in Union government’s undertakings, promised by the BJP,” he said.

BDJS, a BJP ally in Kerala, is a political arm of backward Hindu Ezhava community outfit Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam. The decision to keep away from the BJP in the yet-to-be-announced bypoll was taken at a party office-bearers’ meeting held in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Vallappally said his party had certain “outstanding issues” with the BJP. “The other day, some BJP leaders had spread a false news that I would get a Rajya Sabha seat to contest. This news was fabricated by BJP leaders in Kerala. I have requested BJP president Amit Shah to look into this incident, which was meant to insult me,” said Vellappally.

He said the BJP hasn’t so far given 14 posts promised in public sector boards and corporations under the Union Government. “The BDJS had given the list one-a-half year back to the BJP leadership. If I don’t ask for those promised posts, I would face trouble from within the party. Besides, the Kerala unit of NDA has to be revived if the alliance has to move ahead,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App