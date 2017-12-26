Kerala BJP delegation meets governor, seeks steps to stop CPI(M) attack

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan. (File Photo) Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan. (File Photo)

A BJP delegation led by party Kerala unit president Kummanom Rajasekharan Tuesday met the governor P Sathasivam and sought steps to stop the attack on party cadres by “ruling CPI(M)” workers. The party approached the governor as “no purpose would be served” if a complaint was lodged on the matter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajasekharan told reporters after meeting the governor.

Alleging that CPI-M was unleashing attack on BJP workers, Rajasekharan said 15 BJP-RSS cadres were killed in the attacks after the LDF came to power in 2016. Rajasekharan said his party extended full cooperation to maintain peace at the conference convened by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan some months back but the ruling party was continuing its attack on BJP-RSS cadres. BJP urged the governor to seek report on the matter from the Chief Minister, state home secretary and DGP, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App