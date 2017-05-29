Kerala Beef fests: Why are the seculars silent, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said he did not understand why groups, who claimed to champion the cause of secularism, remained silent when it came to respecting others’ sentiments. Earlier in the day, Kerala witnessed many “beef fests” where beef was cooked and served in protest against the Centre’s decision to ban trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. He called it unfortunate.

“Mujhe lagta hai is desh ke andar ek dusre ke bhavnaon ke samman ki baat hoti hai… bahut sare sanghthan secularism ke naam par iss prakar ki maang karte hain. Lekin Kerala ki is durbhagyapurna ghatna par unke munh kyun band hain mujhe yeh baat kabhi samajh me nahin aati… (I feel that in this country there is a lot of talk about respecting each others’ sentiments. Many organisations make such demand in the name of secularism. But about what happened in Kerala, why is there silence…),” the CM said.

