‘Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter is against secularism, federalism’: Kerala CM’s letter to PM Modi

After Centre’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he said such restrictions go against the principles of secularism and federalism as enshrined in the Constitution. “The absence of efforts to take the states into confidence on such a drastic move with far reaching consequences is detrimental to our democracy. I am afraid it amounts to an intrusion into the rights of the states in our federal structure. The introduction of such restrictions in a hasty manner would certainly prove to be a challenge in upholding our plurality, the essence of our nation,” read the letter to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, beef fests were held across Kerala today to protest the Centre’s decision with activists of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, opposition

Congress-headed UDF and their youth wings took out marches and organised these fests across the state, where beef is widely consumed.

Here’s the full text of his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

