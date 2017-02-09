Kerala-based businessman kills self, makes it look like murder for insurance claim

Satish (34), a gold businessman came to the city in January and stayed at a lodge, the police said. (Photo used for representation) Satish (34), a gold businessman came to the city in January and stayed at a lodge, the police said. (Photo used for representation)

THE CHEMBUR police Wednesday said they have arrested three people in connection with the death of a Kerala-based businessman. The police said Satish S actually committed suicide and with the help of the three accused tried to pass it off as murder so that insurance money can be claimed to pay off his debts. Satish was heavily in debt and had tried several measures, including an unsuccessful robbery bid, after which he decided to try getting the insurance amount, the police said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Satish (34), a gold businessman came to the city in January and stayed at a lodge, the police said. On January 13, his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan with his wrist slit. While initially the police thought it was a case of suicide, post-mortem reports pointed at murder, following which an FIR was lodged.

The Chembur police began a probe and spotted Satish with his friend Martin in a CCTV footage. During interrogation, Martin told the police that Satish was heavily in debt and had been trying various means to pay them off. He told the police that he had also seen Satish with his friends Sarvanan and Riyaz Kamaluddin.

Probe revealed that Satish along with Sarvanan and Kamaluddin made three unsuccessful attempts to conduct theft at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Thrissur, Kerala. They even planned to kidnap a businessman. When none of these plans worked, Satish came up with the idea of killing himself and showing it off as a murder in order to claim the insurance money. He took the help of his friends Martin, Sarvanan and Kamaluddin.

“Satish slashed his wrist and hanged himself. Kamaluddin tied his hands and dressed up the crime scene to pass it off as a murder,” an officer said. Martin, Sarvanan and Kamaluddin have been arrested for their involvement in the crime, police said.