Kerala: Baby’s body found in toilet; Police examining nearby CCTV cameras for clues

It was when the plumbers probed further inside the commode that they came upon a child’s body, intact with a placenta. (Representational photo) It was when the plumbers probed further inside the commode that they came upon a child’s body, intact with a placenta. (Representational photo)

The local police investigating the discovery of a baby’s corpse from the toilet attached to a household are looking for clues from nearby CCTV cameras to pin down the suspects.

On Friday afternoon, plumbers were called to remove a clog in a toilet, situated adjacent to the house of Dr Abdul Rahman in Karinkallathani on the border between Malappuram and Palakkad districts in the state. It was when the plumbers probed further inside the commode that they came upon a child’s body, intact with a placenta. Dr Rahman then informed the local police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the corpse which was then taken for post-mortem.

Officials at the Nattukal police station, investigating the incident, said the baby’s body could have been flushed down the toilet a day earlier and had spent eight months in the womb. “The post-mortem confirmed that the baby was still-born,” an official said.

Dr Rahman, police said, rarely treats patients at home and that day, there weren’t any pregnant women who had come for a check-up. Therefore, it’s more likely that it could have been someone else who wanted to dump the baby after it was still-born.

“We are yet to get any clues about the suspects, but we are examining the CCTV cameras installed at a nearby bank that points the road to the house. We hope to get something from them,” said sub-inspector Rajagopal, who heads the probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd