Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow

The 15-day long fourth session of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin from Thursday with the address of Governor Justice (Ret) P Sathasivam. The harassment of a noted actress inside a car by a group of persons at Kochi, the severe drought situation prevailing in parts of the state and alleged disruption in the supply of food items through ration shops are some of the topics expected to come up in the session that would end on March 16.

Giving details of the session at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said the state budget for the year 2017-18 would be presented by Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac in the house on March 3.

Sriramakrishnan said the Plachimada Coca Cola Victims Relief and Compensation Claims Special Tribunal Bill, 2011, which was returned by the Centre, would be reintroduced after making necessary changes.

“The House has the right to reintroduce the same if it has been returned by Centre without giving assent to it” Sriramakrishnan added.

Coca-Cola closed down its unit at Plachimada in Palakkad district in March 2004, following agitation by local people complaining of environment pollution and over exploitation of ground water by the company.

The bill, which proposed to establish a tribunal to try all disputes for compensation and secure it from Coco-Cola Company, was passed unanimously by the Assembly on February 24, 2011.

A high level committee appointed by the state government to report the loss caused to the people allegedly due to the pollution from the affluents released from the company had estimated an amount of Rs 216.25 crore as compensation.

A series of seminars on various aspects of democracy have been planned for year as part of diamond jubilee celebration of the state assembly.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury would deliver a lecture on ‘Federalism and Challengers’ on March 7.

Union Minister Arun Jaitely would participate at a function in May. Former Union Ministers Kapil Sibal and Jairam Ramesh would also participate in various programmes in April and June respectively, he said.