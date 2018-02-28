Kerala Assembly witnesses noisy protests over Shuhaib murder, tribal lynching

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the rest of the Congress camp wanted a debate in place of the Question Hour, which was not acceptable to the Speaker. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the rest of the Congress camp wanted a debate in place of the Question Hour, which was not acceptable to the Speaker.

For the third consecutive day, the Kerala Assembly saw protests by the Opposition led by the Congress over the murders of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib and MSF worker Safeer. The brutal lynching of tribal man Madhu in Attappady also was raised by the Opposition. The proceedings in the Assembly were adjourned early after the Congress boycotted the Question Hour, demanding a debate on political killings and the lynching of the tribal.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan requested the Opposition to participate in the Question Hour as important issues concerning the state will come up for discussion. However, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the rest of the Congress camp wanted a debate in place of the Question Hour, which was not acceptable to the Speaker. When their request for a discussion was denied, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly and led to proceedings being adjourned for the day.

On Tuesday, the Congress MLAs had created uproar in the Assembly by standing near the Speaker’s chair, shouting slogans and raising banners to block the vision of the Speaker. Despite repeated requests by the Speaker not to raise the banners in front of him, the Congress MLAs refused to heed and led to the day’s proceedings being adjourned.

In the backdrop of the murders of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib and Muslim League students’ wing worker Safeer, the Opposition accused the ruling LDF coalition of spreading violence in the state in a bid to eliminate its rivals. In both cases, sympathisers of the CPM and the CPI respectively have been taken into custody by the police. The Congress also alleged that the government’s indifference to the state of tribals resulted in the lynching of Madhu by a mob on charges of stealing food items.

