Kerala: Assam Rifles man held for harassment

An Assam Rifles personnel was on Monday arrested on charges of harassing a woman passenger on a train.

The accused was identified as Simson, 32, from Alappuzha in Kerala. The woman, from Meghalaya, was returning to Thiruvananthapuram where she works as a domestic help.

Police said that Simson, in an inebriated condition, allegedly assaulted her on the train on Friday when it was passing through Tamil Nadu. The train was headed to Thiruvanananthapuram from Guwahati.

The accused allegedly assaulted the woman at night. “The co-passengers did not help her despite her pleas,” a police source said.

The woman managed to take pictures of the accused on her mobile phone. When the train reached Kochi, the man alighted from the train. The woman complained to the police in Thiruvananthapuram after the train reached the state capital on Saturday.