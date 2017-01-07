Kerala Appointment scam: CPM leader, 2 others named as accused

In the case pertaining to alleged nepotism in appointments in public sector undertakings, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arraigned CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan as the first accused. Jayarajan had been forced to quit as Kerala industries minister in the wake of the appointment scam a few months back.

Jayarajan’s nephew Sudhir Nambiar, who had been one of the beneficiaries of the nepotism, and additional chief secretary (industries) Paul Antony are second and third accused in the case. Nambiar’s mother is P K Sreemathi, another CPI(M) central committee member and an MP.

The Vigilance said Jayarajan and Antony had conspired to appoint Nambiar as the managing director of Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Limited. The Vigilance registered the case only after ascertaining the alleged corruption by conducting a quick verification. Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised Vigilance for delaying the quick verification in the case.