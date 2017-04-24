Kerala Anti-Encroachment Drive: MM Mani faces heat over remarks on IAS officers, women

M M Mani M M Mani

Senior CPM leader and Kerala Power Minister M M Mani has triggered a row with his alleged comments targeting IAS officers involved in eviction drives in Munnar and women workers of tea estates in the area. In a video that surfaced on Sunday, Mani is seen speaking against IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman, who is heading an anti-encroachment drive in Idukki district that was stalled after a cross was pulled down, and former IAS officer K Suresh Kumar, who was a member of an eviction team in 2007.

Addressing a party event at Adimali in Idukki, Mani is heard saying, “When Suresh Kumar came here (Munnar)… he had parties with mediapersons. Drinking and other activities happened at the guest house. Then there was the agitation by women belonging to Pombilai Orumai… On that occasion also there was drinking and other activities in the night. Dirty activities took place in the nearby forest. A deputy police superintendent was also there.’’

Mani was referring to an agitation at a Munnar tea estate in 2015, when women workers under the banner of Pombilai Orumai conducted a campaign to get their wages hiked. On Devikulam sub-collector Venkitaraman, Mani purportedly said, “He is also staying with channel men. In the evenings, the channel scribes are with the sub-collector at the guest house…. and having booze parties…”

The CPM state secretariat member also alleged that Venkitaraman conspired with the RSS regarding removal of the cross from the encroached land. As the video started doing the rounds, Pombilai Orumai activists protested in Munnar. “Mani insulted women workers of Munnar. Women will protest until he apologises,” Pombilai Orumai leader Gomathi said. Mani said he had not insulted women and that his words were distorted by the media. “There is a conspiracy behind instigating the women against me. I regret the incident,” he said.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan denounced Mani’s purported comments on women workers. Vijayan said that the next step would be decided after speaking to the minister. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sought Mani’s ouster from the Cabinet. State BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan sought a case against him. The party called for a hartal in Idukki district on Monday.

