Kerala: Air India air hostess commits suicide at her flat

A 24-year-old air hostess allegedly committed suicide at her flat in Karipur, about 27 km from Kozhikode, Kerala police said. They said Monisha Mohan, an air hostess with Air India Express, was found hanging in her flat, by a male colleague, who went there on a request by her mother after she failed to get any response to repeated calls.

Monisha had returned to her flat on Saturday after work, they said, adding she had duty on Sunday evening. A case has been registered under CrPC Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide), they added.