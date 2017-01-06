Kerala: After loss of clout, Chandy avoids Congress meetings

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Source: File photo) Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Source: File photo)

Upset with the raw deal meted out to his loyalists in the recent reshuffle of the district Congress committees, senior Congress leader and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has stayed away from party events for the last one month.

All eyes are now on the meeting of the party’s political affairs committee, which has been scheduled for January 14 after the first one was cancelled as Chandy was reportedly upset. The apparent snub from the central leadership came at a time Chandy has no official role in Kerala to fall back on since the Assembly election.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In the appointment of district Congress committee presidents, Chandy’s group suffered a loss, with eight out of 14 posts going to the group led by rival Ramesh Chennithala. The Chandy faction had to remain content with only three posts, while the other three went to men belonging to party’s state chief V M Sudheeran.

Congress sources said Chandy has lost his bargaining power in Delhi after the state polls. “Many tainted candidates were included in the list against the wish of Rahul Gandhi, only due to the adamant stand of Chandy. After the poll debacle, the leadership has not been keen to accommodate Chandy’s wishes,’’ a leader said.