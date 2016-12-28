Kerala: Adivasi colony goes cashless

Adivasis were given training on how to use USSD code to transfer money. (Source: Kerala.gov.in) Adivasis were given training on how to use USSD code to transfer money. (Source: Kerala.gov.in)

Kerala’s Karulai Nedungayam Schedule Tribe colony in Malapuram district has become the first Adivasi cluster in the country to go cashless.

There are about 390 people belonging to 103 families in this hamlet. While 27 have smart phones, another 100 use ordinary mobile phones, officials claim. Those using ordinary phones were given training on how to use USSD code to transfer money.

Watch what else is making news

Twenty seven Adivasis transferred five rupees to the district collector’s Amit Meena’s account. The collector in turn remitted Rs 25 in their accounts.

The community centre in the adivasi colony will provide free WiFi for an year. The digital and cashless training is a part of the Digital Malapuram, Cashless Malapuram initiative of the district administration.

On December 23, Pathanamthitta district collectorate has become the first cashless collectorate in Kerala. The district collector and more than 50 staff members downloaded e-wallets on their mobile phones. District Collector R. Girija kicked off the initiative by downloading State Bank of India’s Buddy mobile wallet on her phone.

The collector and some 50 employees had undergone two days training on digital wallets. In a bid to popularise mobile wallets, the staff transferred money to each other through their e-wallets at an event organised at the collectorate. Several traders in the town also attended.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd