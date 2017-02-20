Kerala actress’s molestation: Rivalry angle seen, police probe role of people from film industry

Members of the Malayalam film industry protest in Kochi. Members of the Malayalam film industry protest in Kochi.

Police are probing whether people from the film industry were involved in the abduction and molestation of an actress in a moving car in Kochi Friday night. Crime Branch IG Dinendra Kashyap, who is overseeing the investigation, said, “The probe will cover all aspects, including the involvement of those from the film industry in the conspiracy. We will also look into whether alleged rivalry in the film industry among the artistes has anything to do with the attack.” Police sources said that key accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsor Sunil, who had earlier worked with the actress’s driver, had contacted some people in the industry after the incident. A lookout notice has been issued to nab Sunil, they added.

Martin Antony, who was driving the actress from Thrissur to Kochi, told the police that they planned to collect Rs 30 lakh from the actress after blackmailing her with visuals of the attack. Antony was arrested on Saturday.

Two other accused were arrested on Sunday. They were not associated with the film industry, but used to work for supari gangs, sources said.

Sunil was earlier named in several cases, including those of abduction. However, he continued to stay in industry circles.

Producer Suresh Kumar said on Sunday that his wife, actress Menaka, had escaped an abduction bid involving Sunil five years ago. “He was assigned to pick up Menaka from Kochi station and drop her at a hotel. Instead of driving her to the hotel, he diverted the car to other roads in the city. He dropped Menaka later, only after she alerted me,’’ said Suresh Kumar. “Later we got to know that Sunil had targeted a young actress, who he was expecting along with Menaka.”

Kumar said they had filed a complaint, but the police did not contact them on the issue.

Actor and CPM-backed legislator Mukesh on Sunday said Sunil had worked for him for some time, but he sacked him after getting to know about his criminal record.

Meanwhile, the conspiracy angle gained ground. Actress Manju Warrier, addressing a protest meet organised by Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, said there was criminal conspiracy behind the attack .

BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan said, “The Kerala film industry is in the grip of mafia. The abducted actress was facing neglect in the industry due to an actor’s animosity. Police should look into whether this actor’s enmity towards the actress was behind the attack.”