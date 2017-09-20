Kerala actress molestation: Chargesheet on Oct 7, police likely to seek life term for Dileep

Actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the actress abduction-molestation case in Kerala Actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the actress abduction-molestation case in Kerala

The investigating team, probing the abduction and molestation of an actress, plan to submit their charge-sheet in the case on October 7 before the Angamali Magistrate court. The police are likely to press charges of conspiracy and gangrape against the accused including actor Dileep which, if proven, may invite a life imprisonment sentence for him.

The Kerala superstar, lodged in the Aluva sub-jail since July 10, has been accused of hatching a plot to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car through ‘prime accused’ Pulsar Suni and his associates. The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 this year. Suni and six other men were arrested by the police within weeks of the incident. Dileep was subsequently expelled from leading film fraternities in the state after his arrest.

Police have maintained that even after the charge-sheet is submitted, the investigation will continue. Efforts will be strengthened to trace the cell-phone on which photos and videos of the alleged molestation were taken. It is unclear whether the accused have hidden or destroyed the phone, a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, Dileep approached the Kerala High Court on Tuesday with a bail application, just a day after a similar request was turned down by a lower court. This is the fifth time the actor has pleaded for bail before the courts. Even as the hearing of the bail has been deferred to September 26, the HC said it will be considered ‘only if there is sufficient change in circumstances.’ The actor’s judicial remand has been extended till September 28 by the magistrate court.

