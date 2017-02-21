Kerala actress molestation case: Conspiracy angle will be probed, says state govt

Kerala molestation case: Forensic experts have collected evidence from the car in which the actress was allegedly harassed by the gang members (Representational) Kerala molestation case: Forensic experts have collected evidence from the car in which the actress was allegedly harassed by the gang members (Representational)

The alleged conspiracy angle will be probed in the abduction and harassment of a South Indian actress, the Kerala government on Tuesday said even as police extended its search to Tamil Nadu to nab the prime accused. “All accused involved in the incident will be smoked out from their hideouts. The probe will not be narrowed down only to a ‘quotation gang’ (hired criminals) allegedly involved in executing the crime,” Culture Minister A K Balan told reporters in Kozhikode.

Balan, who also holds the films portfolio, said that all issues, including criminal conspiracy alleged by the actress in her statement, would be investigated thoroughly. His remarks came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to the actress over phone, promising stern action against those responsible for the February 17 incident. Many things which cannot be accepted by civil society are happening in the Malayalam film industry, Balan said, adding “such tendencies will be eliminated completely from the cine world in the state”.

Meanwhile, search operations to nab the alleged mastermind ‘Pulsar’ Suni and his accomplice V P Vigeesh continued for the fourth day today. Various police teams have been deployed in many parts of Kerala and also in Tamil Nadu to trace him. Police, which is facing flak over delay in arresting the key accused, took one of Suni’s accomplices Manikandan into custody from Palakkad last night.

The Kerala High Court today postponed to March 3 the anticipatory bail plea by Suni and his gang when it came up for hearing. Suni, Manikandan and Vigeesh had yesterday moved the anticipatory bail application, claiming that they had been “falsely implicated” in the crime on the basis of the “confession” statement of Martin, the driver of the actress.

Meanwhile, forensic experts have collected evidence from the car in which the actress was allegedly harassed by the gang members. Police said so far three persons–Vadival Salim, Pradeep and Martin–have been arrested in connection with the case. All three have been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court in Aluva, they said. The actress was allegedly harassed inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.