Kerala actress molestation case: As cops hunt for key accused, his lawyer moves HC for bail

Even as police claimed that a massive hunt was on to nab the main accused in the molestation case involving a film actress, the prime suspect met his lawyer to get an anticipatory bail application filed in the high court. Police have identified Sunil Kumar alias Pulsor Sunil, who had worked as a driver for many film professionals in Kerala for several years, as the key figure in the attack that happened Friday. Advocate C E Poulose, who moved the bail plea on Monday, said Sunil had met him on Saturday, a day after the incident, at his house.

“He told me he only had a financial dispute with the actress, but the police had slapped rape charges. He claimed the molestation charge was fabricated and that he was ready to cooperate with the probe,’’ said the lawyer. Apart from Sunil, two other alleged accused — Bijesh and Manikandan — have also filed for bail.

Police sources said the actress had told them that she had identified Sunil after he forced his way into her car. Sunil told the actress that he was on a “supari” mission. He allegedly threatened to take her to a flat in Kochi for administering a drug.

“It has to be ascertained whether Sunil was acting on the direction of someone else from the industry. All others, except the arrested driver Martin Antony, did not know about the conspiracy,’’ a source said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women Monday sought a report from Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra on action regarding the assault. Behra was asked to submit the report by next Monday.

The Kerala government has now decided to crack down on 2,000-odd goons listed by the police. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he had spoken to the actress and assured her of protection. “The government will give all support to her. She need not worry about the future. Everyone who is behind the crime will be brought to book,’’ said Vijayan.