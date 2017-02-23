Kerala actress molestation: Actor says no link with case, parties trade charges

Dileep claimed that he is being targetted because he had formed a new film organisation against those who, according to him, tried to “destroy” the industry. Dileep claimed that he is being targetted because he had formed a new film organisation against those who, according to him, tried to “destroy” the industry.

Amid allegations that some members of the Malayalam film industry could be involved in last week’s abduction and molestation of an actress in Kochi, leading actor Dileep on Wednesday said that he has no direct or indirect connection with any of the suspects. The BJP and CPI(M) blamed each other over links of V P Vijeesh, one of the two suspects absconding.

In a Facebook post, Dileep refuted reports in a section of the media that a prominent actor living in Aluva, a town near Kochi in Ernakulam, was questioned. He wrote, “As a person living at Aluva, I can aver that no policeman has turned up at the house of any actor’s house at Aluva in connection with the incident.’’

Dileep claimed that he is being targetted because he had formed a new film organisation against those who, according to him, tried to “destroy” the industry. “A comprehensive and fair probe should be held into the attack against the actress and the culprits should be given maximum punishment,’’ Dileep wrote.

In the state capital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the police are taking all measures to arrest the two absconding accused. He dismissed media reports that sons of a top CPI(M) leader were allegedly behind last Friday’s incident. “In our state, people have the licence to talk whatever they want. We cannot stop them,” he said.

Senior BJP leader M T Ramesh alleged that Vijeesh has allegiances to CPI(M), while BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan alleged that police failure in nabbing the key accused even five days after the incident “shows they (ruling party) were hand in glove with the criminals”.

In a resolution, the state Congress also said that the delay in arrests indicates protection the suspects are receiving from the ruling dispensation.

Responding to the allegations, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the case should not be exploited politically, and claimed that Vijeesh is an RSS worker from Kannur, and that Vijeesh’s father was an “alleged accused in the murder case of a CPI(M) activist”.