  • Kerala actress molestation case: Dileep bail plea rejected by high court

Dileep is facing charges of criminal conspiracy in the molestation case. He, however, pleaded innocence and claimed he was being framed in the case. The prosecution opposed the bail plea claiming they have strong evidence against the actor.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2017 11:12 am
Dileep arrest, Malayalam actor Dileep arrest, dileep bail rejected, Malayalam actress molestation case, Dileep gangrape case, Bhavana molestation case, kerala actor dileep arrest, indian express Actor Dileep being produced in a court in Kochi. (file photo)
The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of an actress.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea claiming they have strong evidence against the actor. He is facing charges of criminal conspiracy in the molestation case. Dileep, however, pleaded innocence and claimed he was being framed in the case. The actor has been booked under several IPC Sections, including 376-D (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping), 212 (wrongful confinement), 120-b (criminal conspiracy).

On June 29, Dileep was interrogated by a police team for 11 hours. The police are still searching for Dileep’s manager Appunni. Earlier this year in February, the actress was allegedly abducted and molested inside a car by six people including Pulsar Sunni, the main accused in the case.

  1. D
    D Somasekharan
    Jul 24, 2017 at 11:52 am
    Eager to see an ENDING to this Episode soon !!
    Reply
  2. C
    Chand
    Jul 24, 2017 at 11:14 am
    The actor Dileep has engaged high profile lawyers but has not been able to get bail. This proves there is strong evidence against him. As per press reports, the actor is also known to possess a lot of benami investments and such economic offenses may also soon come into the open. It's dark days ahead for this manipulative actor and sly operator.
    Reply
