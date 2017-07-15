Kerala actress assault: Dileep’s bail plea rejected, to remain in judicial custody till July 25th

Kochi : Actor Dileep, arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of a popular Malayalam actress, being produced in a court in Kochi. (PTI Photo) Kochi : Actor Dileep, arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of a popular Malayalam actress, being produced in a court in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

In yet another setback to Dileep, the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday rejected the popular Malayalam actor’s bail plea and sent him to judicial custody till 25th July in connection to his alleged involvement in the abduction of and sexual assault on a prominent actress. The actor will be shifted to the Aluva sub jail.

Objecting strongly against granting bail to the arrested actor, the special prosecutor argued in the court that Dileep can potentially destroy the evidence if he is granted bail. According to police, there are 19 strong evidences against Dileep. Earlier, the prosecution had argued that the remarks made by the actor against the attacked actress only reveals his mental stature and, therefore, he should not be granted bail.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s counsel has submitted both the phones of the actor before the court for scientific examination. His advocate Ramkumar stated that the police move was based only on the statement given by the key accused Pulsar Suni.

According to reports, police officials have revealed that the arrested actor has the mobile phone that contains the visuals of the actress’s assault. The actor has been booked under several IPC Sections, including 376-D (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping), 212 (wrongful confinement), 120-b (criminal conspiracy). Meanwhile, police also carried out a raid at the residence of Dileep in Aluva to seize the phone.

Dileep was arrested last week for allegedly plotting the attack on the actress, with whom he had acted in many movies in the past. The 48-year-old, who has starred in more than 130 movies, is accused of hiring Suni and his gang to attack and click pictures of her ordeal to serve his personal vendetta. According to police, Dileep hatched the plot to attack the actress in order to avenge a long-held grudge. Their relationship soured due to personal differences.

As per the remand report submitted before the magistrate, the police said Dileep had allegedly asked Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, to photograph the actress in the nude. The police also claimed that Kumar had then gone to a textile business centre near Kochi, which is owned by Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan, to hand over the visuals.

Having drawn flak for supporting Dileep on the issue, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) had also sacked him as its treasurer and revoked his primary membership.

