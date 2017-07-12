Kerala actress assault: Actor sent to court custody, axed by film associations

Dileep being taken to court in Kochi on Tuesday. PTI photo Dileep being taken to court in Kochi on Tuesday. PTI photo

A DAY after his arrest over alleged involvement in the abduction of and sexual assault on an actress, popular Malayalam actor Dileep was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), which had earlier drawn flak for supporting Dileep on the issue, sacked him as its treasurer and revoked his primary membership.

Early on Tuesday morning, the police produced Dileep at the residence of a magistrate at Ankamali, near Kochi. The magistrate ordered his judicial custody. A large number of people gathered there greeted Dileep with derisive hoots.

Dileep has been booked under several IPC Sections, including 376-D (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping), 212 (wrongful confinement), 120-b (criminal conspiracy).

In the remand report submitted before the magistrate, the police said Dileep had allegedly asked Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, to photograph the actress in the nude. After the sexual assault, Kumar had gone to a textile business centre near Kochi, owned by Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan, to hand over the visuals of the assault on the actress, the police submitted.

The police claim Dileep conspired to attack the actress to avenge a long-held grudge.

Besides AMMA, the Film Exhibitors Organisation of Kerala and Film Employees Federation of Kerala also removed Dileep from memberships of these outfits.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App