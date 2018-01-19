ABVP member hacked to death by unidentified gang in Kerala

The student tried to flee but the gang chased and hacked him with machetes, seriously injuring him. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The student tried to flee but the gang chased and hacked him with machetes, seriously injuring him. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

A member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was today hacked to death by a three-member gang in the district, the police said.

Shyam Prasad, an ITI student, was going to his house at Koothuparamba on his motorcycle when the unidentified gang came in a car and attacked him at Kommeri around 5.30 pm, they said.

The student tried to flee but the gang chased and hacked him with machetes, seriously injuring him. Though locals rushed him to the government hospital at Koothuparamba, he died on the way, the police said. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App