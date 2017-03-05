A K Antony flays priest accused in minor girl rape case      

A K Antony A K Antony

Former Union minister A K Antony on Sunday slammed the priest accused of raping a minor girl in Kannur district of Kerala, stating that he was a “shame to the community and does not deserve any mercy.”

“He has done a heinous crime and does not deserve any mercy. He is a shame to the community and should not be given any consideration of a priest,” he told reporters when asked about the arrest of Fr Robin Vadakkancheril.

“One should not see the political or religious background of the accused in such cases,” he said.

Mathew Vadakkancheril was arrested on February 28 after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s mother with Childline, a helpline for children, alleging that he had “sexually exploited” her 16-year-old daughter last year.

He was also removed from office by church authorities.

On the liquor policy of the state, the former Kerala chief minister said, “Tourists need not come to the state for liquor. Drugs and liquor are main reasons behind the increasing crime in Kerala. We should not allow reopening of closed bars in the state.”

Asked about former RSS functionary Kundan Chandravat who had announced a Rs 1 crore bounty for beheading Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the senior Congress leader said he should be booked under CrPC.