Kerala: 71.33 per cent polling in Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll

A total of 71.33 per cent of voting has been recorded in the bypoll for Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, held here yesterday, according to Chief Electoral Officer.

The voter turn out was 74.95 per cent in the previous assembly elections and 71.11 per cent in the last Parliament election in Malappuram.

Of the total 13,12,693 electorates, 9,36,315 persons including 4,93,433 women exercised their franchise.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of former Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed.

Congress-led UDF candidate P K Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League, CPI-M’s M B Faisal of ruling LDF and BJP nominee N Sreeprakash were the main contestants in the fray.

Six independents also contested in the bypoll.

The counting of votes would be held on April 17.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ahamed had won the seat by a margin of 1,94,739 votes against CPI(M)’s P K Sainaba.

