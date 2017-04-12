Kerala: 5 held in Jishnu protest case get bail

The five persons arrested in connection with the agitation of engineering student Jishnu Prannoy’s mother were granted bail on Tuesday. Among the five arrested was CPM leader K M Shajahan, who was an additional private secretary to ex-chief minister V S Achuthanandan, who does not see eye to eye with Kerala’s CPM Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Three of the others arrested were SUCI leaders M Shajir Khan, S Mini and S Sreekumar, who had helped Jishnu’s mother K K Mahija during the protest outside the Kerala DGP’s office.

The fifth arrested person, Swami Himaval Bhadrananda, claimed he had gone to meet the DGP for a different reason and was not participating in the protest, but was still arrested.

Their arrest had led to widespread protests as the police had charged them under non-bailable sections of conspiracy, criminal intention to do a common act and assault on police to prevent them from discharging duty.

On April 5, K K Mahija had attempted to protest outside the DGP’s office to demand the arrest of those behind her young son’s alleged suicide in January. Jishnu was found hanging in his hostel. On the day of the protest, Mahija was dragged away by the police and their treatment of the mother triggered protests by Opposition parties.

At one point Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had defended the police action and the arrests.

On Tuesday, after getting bail, Shajahan said Vijayan had acted with “rancour” against him.

“Vijayan has rancour towards me for having taken up the Lavalin scam in which he had been an accused. Vijayan should answer to my question on why he jailed me. I will end his arrogance,” Shajahan said.

Shajahan has been fighting the Lavalin case in which the Chief Minister was an accused. Shajahan had moved the Kerala High Court against a CBI court verdict that discharged Vijayan in the Lavalin case.

SUCI leader Mini said it was the government that had conspired in connection with Jishnu’s mother K K Mahija’s agitation.

“We were all taken into a police vehicle which moved around the city for six hours. If we, political activists, faced such a situation, what would be the fate of ordinary people?” Mini asked.

Swami Himavala Bhadrananda said he had gone to the DGP’s office “to complain against Kochi police’s failure to give me protection. I was arrested and jailed illegally.”

Chief Minister Vijayan said the government had taken all possible steps in the Jishnu case. “The government can understand the pain of a mother who lost her son. At the same time, the government cannot promote the attempt to capitalise on the trauma of the mother. Those who had gone for the agitation should reveal what they gained from it,’’ he said.

In a related development on Tuesday, the high court granted anticipatory bail to two staff members of Nehru College who were listed as accused of abetting Jishnu’s suicide. The court came down heavily on the police, saying Jishnu’s suicide note had not mentioned the college staff.

Human rights activist Joy Kaitharam said the action on the part of the CPI(M) government was not suitable in a democratic society. The government should desist from framing false cases against social and political workers who support genuine causes. The support extended by social workers to Jishnu Prannoy’s family should not be seen as a conspiracy, he said.

